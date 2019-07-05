Iran shooter advances to Universiade final

Pour Hosseini stood on the 6th place among 32 players and advanced to final match.

South Korea, Taipei, Slovenia, Iran and Italy advanced to final match.

Iranian team with 42 athletes took part in the competition of Universiade 2019.

The team had 62 members at the latest event of Universiade in Taiwan. They won 23 medals (8 gold, 4 silver and 11 bronze medals) ranked 10th at the event.

The 30th edition of Universiade of university students will be underway until July 14 in Naples, Italy.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish