Iran to launch 3 homegrown satellites by year end: Official

In an interview with IRNA, the (ISA) Director Morteza Barari said that the three Iranian domestically-made satellites will be launched into space by year ended and noted that one of the priorities of Iranian Space Agency (ISA) is the development of the indigenous space infrastructure of the country and Fortunately, in the planning, The Dousti satellite of the Sharif University of Technology, Payam of the Amirkabir University and the Nahid-1 are completed and the three satellites are ready to be launched into space.

He said that now more than 80 percent of Iran's satellite systems are based and privately owned by the private sector and knowledge companies.

According to him, the percentage of localization of the construction of telecommunication and instrumentation satellite equipment in the country will increase in the coming years. Telecommunications will complete Iran this year.

