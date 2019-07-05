Iran focusing on non-oil exports to 15 neighboring countries: Dy Minister

Zarandi went on to say to note that even in the worst conditions of sanctions, Iran can maintain its business relationships with these countries.

He also said that figures showed only two percent of the imports done by these 15 neighboring countries with together accommodate 600 million people are dedicated to Iran.

According to the official, Iran's total exports to these countries were $ 23 billion which he described as a small number.

The official stated that in order to focus on export promotion to 15 neighboring countries, especially non-oil exports, Iran has already begun briefings with the border provinces.

He said that , as an example, Khorasan Razavi province is undertaking necessary measures to grow exports to Central Asia.

"For many years, the Iranian economy is familiar with the sanctions, but despite this, sanctions last year created a strong impetus in the country's economy, especially in the industry, which has now fallen sharply”, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade made the remark.

Zarandi went on to say that in 2012, the sanctions also had a huge impact on the industry, especially in the automotive and chemical industries, but the impact of the sanctions in the next year was reduced, and now the experience of those years in the country's industry is repeated.

He highlighted, “Last year, although the sanction had a huge impact on the country's industry, the situation was controlled and we managed to overcome many issues in this area.”

