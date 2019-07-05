Iran urges Red Cross to form fact finding committee to clarify fate of Iranian diplomats

The ministry on Friday, while marking the commemoration anniversary of the kidnapped diplomats in Lebanon, highlighted, “Today, July 5, 37 years have been passed from the the kidnapping of four diplomats of our country Seyyed Mohsen Mousavi, Ahmad Motevasselian, Kazem Akhavan and Taqi Rastegar Moghaddam by the mercenaries of Zionist regime at the checkpoint in northern Lebanon in 1982.”

Part of the statement noted, “As announced during these years, evidence suggests that the kidnapped diplomats in Lebanon were handed over to the Zionist occupying forces and subsequently transferred to the occupied territories, and are now in the prisons of this illegitimate regime. Accordingly, and given the occupation of Lebanon at that time by the Zionist regime with full support from the United States, the Islamic Republic of Iran regards political and legal responsibility for kidnapping this terrorist act to the Zionist regime and its supporters.”

“Unfortunately, despite the passage of many years of this criminal and terrorist act, the international community and human rights organizations have not taken any serious action on this crime, and the Zionist regime, which continues its crimes and acts that violate the international laws by US support is refraining from accepting responsibility for this issue”.

In the statement, the Foreign Ministry hailed Lebanese government's cooperation and efforts to determine the fate of the four diplomats, including sending a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General in September 2008, in which the kidnapping of Iranian diplomats was emphasized, further calls on the Lebanese authorities, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Red Cross, and other international bodies to fulfill their intrinsic, legal and humanitarian duty to pursue the case, and said it will make every effort to clarify the situation of the kidnapped diplomats and in this framework, again, underscores on its suggestion on the formation of fact finding committee by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran commemorated the kidnapped diplomats and emphasized its efforts to determine the fate of these loved ones, expressing sympathy with their families, who have suffered a lot of difficulties during these years and are always looking forward to their returning and expressed hope that all the war prisoners and prisoners in the Zionist regime, especially the four beloved diplomats of our country, would soon be released.

