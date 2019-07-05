China not operating in area of ​​ crypto-currency extraction in Iran: Minister

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Beijing on Friday that "before Iran was attractive for the crypto-currency extractors, much of the crypto-currency was extracted in China, which is now shifting to Iran".

He stated, “There is no documented evidence of Chinese activity in Iran, but I have also heard this verbally.”

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, pointing out that today's crypto-currency is a common phenomenon in the world, emphasized that the price of electricity in Iran is not comparable to its world price. The cost per kilowatt hour of industrial electricity in some European countries is 20 cents. The average regional price is also a high number. Currently, our exported electricity is about 9 to 10 cents per kilowatt.

Expressing that the extraction of the crypto-currency requires equipment and electricity, he said Iran's electricity is very attractive for those who seek to extract the crypto-currency. This is due to the fact that in order to generate electricity, we should consume a large volume of water behind the dams that is right of the people and the farmers.

Referring to a meeting with the Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, the Iranian Minister said that of about $35 billion worth of annual trade exchanges between China and Iran, about one and a half billion dollars was allocated to the field of communications and information technology and electronics which is a significant number. China is an important trading partner for us in the field of communications and information technology.

Azari Jahromi referred to his attendance in the Davos Summer Summit in Dalian, China, and said the summit was an opportunity to introduce the knowledge of Iranian professionals and young people.

Azari Jahromi elsewhere pointed out that he was meeting with the head of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO), which reviewed the cooperation and also visits to China's private sector in the field of information technology.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish