5 July 2019 - 12:35
Journalist ID: 1853
News Code 83382038
0 Persons

Sulaimaniyah pursues banking relations with Iran's Kordestan

Sulaimaniyah pursues banking relations with Iran's Kordestan

Sanandaj, July 5, IRNA - Governor of Iraq's Sulaimaniyah Haval Abu Bakir said the economic delegation he is leading to Iran seeks to establish banking relations between Sulaimaniyah and Kordestan provinces by activating commercial insurance.

In a meeting with the members of the Sanandaj Chamber of Commerce in the Iranian province's capital, Abu Bakir noted the delegation hoped to solve the long-existing problems in banking, insurance and currency areas for economic actors across the border by establishing banking and insurance relations in the future.

Referring to the continuing economic exchanges between the two countries, the official went on to point to the two international borders, Bashmaq and Parivizkhan, and four other official borders with Iran, and said that most of the Iraqi border exchanges with the Islamic Republic are carried out through the borders of Sulaimaniyah province.”

The official further stressed that Iranian goods were welcomed in Sulaimaniyah because of their high quality.

He noted that borders never cut the cultural and social connotation of the two countries, but rather act to promote direct political and economic ties.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 17 =