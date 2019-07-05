Sulaimaniyah pursues banking relations with Iran's Kordestan

In a meeting with the members of the Sanandaj Chamber of Commerce in the Iranian province's capital, Abu Bakir noted the delegation hoped to solve the long-existing problems in banking, insurance and currency areas for economic actors across the border by establishing banking and insurance relations in the future.

Referring to the continuing economic exchanges between the two countries, the official went on to point to the two international borders, Bashmaq and Parivizkhan, and four other official borders with Iran, and said that most of the Iraqi border exchanges with the Islamic Republic are carried out through the borders of Sulaimaniyah province.”

The official further stressed that Iranian goods were welcomed in Sulaimaniyah because of their high quality.

He noted that borders never cut the cultural and social connotation of the two countries, but rather act to promote direct political and economic ties.

