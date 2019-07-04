Iraq-Kerman joint cooperation task force to be set up

In a meeting with Iraq's Ambassador to Iran, Mohammad Javad Fadaei added that the workgroup will hold sessions with representatives from Kerman and Iraq in attendance.

Commenting on the province's capacities for cooperation with Iraq, he said that Iraq has proved that it is interested in promoting interactions with Iran.

"The two countries have favorable level of communications and the Iranians are interested to visit the country for pilgrimage on holy sites," he said.

Kerman MP Mohammad Reza Pour-Ebrahimi also said during the meeting that given the strong ties between Iran and Iraq, their economic relations should also improve.

Referring to oppressive sanctions against Iran, he added, "Under the current closed situation, we need special attitude of the Iraqi ambassador."

Kerman province boasts of good capacities in the fields of mines, trade and tourism which can be turned into a turning point in the two countries' bilateral relations, MP said.

Majlis is ready for all parliamentary cooperation for boosting economic relations between Iran and Iraq, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish