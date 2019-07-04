Iraq to side with Iran to withstand sanctions: Envoy

Iraqi government would support the Iranian establishment and government to resolve its economic problems, Iraq Ambassador to Iran Saad Abdul Wahab Jawad Qandil said in a local ceremony.

The envoy referred to the two countries' decision to increase the volume of trade exchanges to 20 billion dollars and said that he will do its best to accomplish the goal.

The Iraqi people and government will not foregt Iran's support for them during the fight against terrorism, Qandil said.

He noted that no country is able to damage the good and brotherly relations between the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

