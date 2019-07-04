Russia urges US to lift Iran's oil embargo

"Diplomats and mass media continue to discuss excess by Iran of 300 kg limit on low enriched uranium. For objective assessment one should not forget that in principle there are no limits on the amount of LEU for NPT States Parties, provided that LEU remains under intl. control," Mikhail Ulyanov said in a message released on his twitter account.

He noted that "Iran voluntarily accepted the limit on LEU as a part of Iran Deal, which is fundamentally undermined by US sanctions. In response to illegal oil embargo, Tehran decided to deviate from this voluntary commitment. We are not enthusiastic about that, but reasons are understandable."

"The key to de-escalation of the situation in the (Persian) Gulf, as well as sustainability and full implementation of JCPOA, including intrusive verification, seems to be in the US hands. All it needs to do is to lift illegitimate oil embargo. Not a big price to pay for normalization," the Russian envoy added.

