Iran summons UK envoy over illegal seizure of oil tanker

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a message released on Thursday that the ministry has summoned the UK Ambassador to Iran Robert Macaire to inform him of Iran's protest over the illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker.

According to Spanish officials, the Grace 1, Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized by British patrol ships off Gibralter and was detained on the US orders.

The UK Royal Marines boarded the ship, which has a 300,000 tonne carrying capacity, early Thursday morning, dispatches reported.

9191**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish