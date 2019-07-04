Iran not to accept negotiations under pressure: Intelligence minister

US President Donald Trump supposed that the sanctions will force Iran to bow to Washington's pressures, Iran's Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said in a local ceremony.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not accept negotiation under the global arrogance's pressures and sanctions.

Trump has well understood that the sanctions policy is not effective on the Iranians' will and it will reinforce their unity and solidarity, the minister noted.

He said that if the US lifts Iran's sanctions, Iran will decide whether to talk or not to talk with Washington.

If Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei permits talks with the US, Tehran will hold talks with Washington, Alavi added.

He referred to Iran's shooting down of a US spy drone and said that the Iranian nation are ready to defend their country against any type of aggression.

