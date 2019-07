He became the champion with 9 points (8 wins, and 2 draws).

Armenian grand masters Zaven Andriasian and Hovhannes Gabuzyan came second and third respectively.

The standard section of the event starts on Thursday.

Qaemmaqami came first in Asian competitions last week to be qualified to compete in the 2019 world cup.

The 13th Philadelphia International was held from June 27-July 1, 2019.

