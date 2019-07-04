Ties with Iran not to be influenced by any third country: India

"After six-month-long exemptions from US sanctions to buy oil from Iran ended in May, India said it will deal with the issue based on three factors — the country's energy security, commercial consideration and economic interests," wrote Times of India.

"India's bilateral relations with Iran stand on their own and are not influenced by India's relations with any third country," Minister Of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply.

Iran's ambassador to India Ali Chegeni had already on Tuesday asserted that his country can ensure "affordability, accessibility and security" of energy to India.



The Iranian envoy also alluded to the possibility of using barter, rupee and European mechanisms for trade in oil with India and other countries to circumvent the US sanctions, wrote the Indian media.

In May 2018, the US brought back sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany in 2015.

After Saudi Arabia and Iraq, Iran is the third biggest exporter of oil to India, which has imported 22.6m barrels of oil from Iran since March 2018.

