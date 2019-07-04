Iran defense minister reaffirms support for Iraqi Govt & people

Support for the Iraqi people and government is Iran's policy, and due to the political will of the two governments in past decade, the ties between the two countries have reached an "exemplary level", Brigadier-General Hatami in a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Najah Hassan Ali al-Shemeri.

Hatami congratulated Najah Hassan Ali al-Shemeri on taking the post as new Iraqi minister of defense and wished him honor and prosperity,

Brigadier-General Hatami hoped to see development in defense and military cooperation between the two countries during al-Shemeri's term in office.

He added that development of Iraq is in the interests of the region and Iran has always supported that.

Iraqi people should be proud of their military forces because they wiped out terrorist groups; history will never forget the epic, he said.

Stressing the necessity of consultation about regional and mutual issues, he invited his Iraqi counterpart to pay a visit to Iran.

Al-Shemeri thanked Iran for "valuable support" for the people and government of Iraq in fighting terrorism and said Iran and Iraq are "brothers" and have a lot of common interests and their stability and security are interdependent.

