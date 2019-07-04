Pakistani politicians, religious leaders extend full support to Iran in region

They were speaking at a national conference on Changing Regional Situation and Role of Pakistan organized by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) at a local hotel here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq on the occasion said that Pakistan being an Islamic state will not become part of war against any Muslim country in the world.

He said Pakistan cannot support US policies towards Iran adding that Zionist regime is the real threat to peace of Middle East.

The official stressed the need for the resolution of the long standing issue of Palestine for peace and stability in the region.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the Taliban leader soon for the peaceful resolution of Afghan crisis and Afghan government has also shown its consent in this regard.

Naeem-ul-Haq said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's recent visit helped build up confidence between the two states, focusing to stop smuggling and settlement of the issue of refugees.

Secretary General Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari said that disunity among Muslim Ummah is basic reason for the creation of Zionist Regime.

He said that the Zionist regime is pursuing expansionist designs for its own survival otherwise it would cease to exist.

The politician said the Zionist regime is the mother of all conflicts in the region.

He said that controversial deal of the century was brought in to protect the interest of Zionist Regime. He noted that people of Palestine have already rejected the deal of the century.

MWM leader said Pakistan will have to stand against the war in the region.

He said Pakistan has to play a major role for ending war in Yemen and defusing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Former Senate Chairman Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in his views said that the US has always pursued policy of double standards towards Muslims. He said that Pakistan and other regional states must stand by Iran in current scenario for the benefit of the entire region.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik said US will not dare to attack Iran. He said the US is trying to protect the interests of Zionist regime.

He said the US was behind the creation of Daesh. He said that west has always been proponent of the clash of civilizations.

“We Muslims have to fight for our rights,” he said.

The lawmaker said that Pakistan must play its role for defusing tensions among Muslim states.

The parliamentarian was of the view that Muslims have to unite for the cause of Muslim Ummah.

Senior politician Afrasiab Khattak expressing his views said that people-to-people contact is very important among regional states.

He said that Pakistan must develop strong ties with all of its neighbors including Iran.

Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza added that Iran has become a symbol of resistance in the world.

He noted that despite all problems and sanctions Iran has been progressing in all areas.

He said Pakistan must play a role for defusing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He added that Iran is our brother and we should develop excellent ties with Iran.

Senior politician Kamil Ali Agha said that people of Iran love people of Pakistan and people of Pakistan love their Iranian brothers.

He noted that US wants to capture the Iranian oil but it cannot dare to attack the Islamic Republic. He added that Trump is just trying to threaten Iran with war of words.

Kamil Ali Agha said that Pakistan has to stand by Iran in any case. He said that Saudi Arabia needs to understand that power of Muslims lies in their unity.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain, from Awami National Party (ANP) expressing his views said Pakistan needs to formulate new foreign policy to counter emerging challenges. He added that Zionist regime was the practical supporter of Daesh.

He said that Iran is a strong country and Iranian nation has been facing sanctions with immense courage.

The politician said that the US is trying to revisit the JCPOA which is not acceptable to Iran.

Former minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry of Pakistan Muslim League-N said that Iran is our Muslim brother and stability of Iran is the stability of Pakistan. He said Iran is a brave nation and one thing is clear that the US will not start any military conflict with Iran.

