Tremors jolt northern Iran

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the tremor occurred at 10:57 hours local time (06:27 GMT) and at the depth of 12 km underground.



The epicenter of the quake was located at a longitude of 36.135 degrees and a latitude of 53.985 degrees.

The report says that the area shook 8 times since 7:39 to 10:54. The biggest tremor had been 3.9 Richter and the smallest 2.5 Richter.



No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damages to property.





Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.



