4 July 2019 - 09:32
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code 83380898
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 4

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 4

Tehran, July 4, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS
- Hajj pilgrimage "political-religious" move

- Fear of war evident in US behavior

- Iran to Surpass %3.67 uranium enrichment level



** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Iran’s action to be reversed if other parties made good on their parts

- Iran US considering allowing China to import Iran oil
- Outcry as 44 killed in airstrike on Libya migrant center

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Leader: Hajj is both political and religious
- July 4, an ominous day
- UN expert urges ban on spy tech sales to Saudi Arabia

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Hajj is a political religious obligation

- Iran's commitment to JCPOA will be commensurate to Europeans

- 'Enrichment is a right not given by any country to be revoked later'


** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Tehran will match Europe's Nuclear Deal compliance
- Overflights normalizing

- Non-oil trade with ASEAN rises %12 to reach $4b

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 5 =