Iran parliamentary delegation meets with Azerbaijan vice speaker

During the meeting, Asgarov described diplomatic shuttles between the two countries' officials as significant to promoting Baku-Tehran relations.

Noting that the two countries' ties are based on strong legal foundations, he added, "Agreements signed by the two neighboring and friend countries in various fields have given an impetus to mutual cooperation."

"Azerbaijan Republic attaches special significance to ties with neighboring states, Iran in particular, and parliamentary relations play a crucial role in this respect," he said.

According to him, interaction and regular parliamentary meetings between Iran and Azerbaijan have had significant part in strengthening parliamentary relations.

Tajgardoun, for his part, said that historic, cultural and religious bonds between the two nations require that bilateral ties never be strained.

Describing Baku-Tehran bilateral ties as strategic, he said, "We are interested to further improve relations."

Iran's parliamentary delegation arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday on a two-day official visit to the country.

