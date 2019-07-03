Explosion of old ammunition in northern Iran kills two

Colonel Masoud Forouzan added that the incident was reported to police at 15:00 on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that three were destroying ceiling of a shop when suddenly an object fell down and exploded due to a blow son of the shopkeeper dealt with it out of curiosity, he said.

He further noted that two 40-milimeter cartridge-shells were discovered in the site which may go back to early days of Revolution when the city was engaged in conflicts.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish