Explosion of old ammunition in northern Iran kills two

Gorgan, July 4, IRNA – Explosion of ammunition remaining from some 40 years ago in a neighborhood of Gonbad-e Kavous in east of Golestan province claimed two lives and wounded one, said deputy commander of provincial police late on Wednesday.

Colonel Masoud Forouzan added that the incident was reported to police at 15:00 on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that three were destroying ceiling of a shop when suddenly an object fell down and exploded due to a blow son of the shopkeeper dealt with it out of curiosity, he said.

He further noted that two 40-milimeter cartridge-shells were discovered in the site which may go back to early days of Revolution when the city was engaged in conflicts.

