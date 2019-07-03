Iran, Azerbaijan discuss ways to boost trade ties

They also dealt with joint investment by the two countries' private and semi-state sectors as well as the parliaments' assistance to implementation of their projects on Wednesday.

Cooperation for completing North-South Corridor as well as significance of the project in increasing transit capacities was another topic discussed during the meeting.

Both sides also stressed the significance of launching Astara-Astara railway and called for promoting volume of transportation and transit in the region.

Promoting other economic fields, including tourism was among other issues dealt with by the Iranian delegation and Azeri minister.

Iranian parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of Majlis Planning and Budget Commission Gholamreza Tajgardoun arrived in Azerbaijan Republic on a two-day official visit to the country.

