Zarif condoles with Sharjah emir on son's death

Tehran, July 3, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on Wednesday expressed condolences to Emir of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi over his son's death.

Zarif also expressed solidarity with other family members of the departed.

Khalid Al Qasimi--a fashion designer and second son of the Emir of Sharjah—died at the age of 39.

