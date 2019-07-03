Zarif condoles with Sharjah emir on son's death

Zarif also expressed solidarity with other family members of the departed.
Tehran, July 3, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on Wednesday expressed condolences to Emir of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi over his son's death.
