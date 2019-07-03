Salehi condoles with Rosatom chief on death of sailors

"I was saddened to hear about the death of a number of the Russian submarine's crew and I hereby express my deepest condolences to Your Excellency and the victims' families," he said, wishing divine mercy for the departed souls.

A fire on one of the Russian navy's deep-sea submersibles killed 14 sailors, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry didn't name the vessel that caught fire Monday, but Russian media reported it was Russia's most secret submarine, a nuclear-powered vessel designed for sensitive missions at great ocean depths.

Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the fire broke out while the submersible was measuring sea depths in Russia's territorial waters and the vessel had since arrived at the Arctic port of Severomorsk, the main base of Russia's Northern Fleet. An investigation was underway, it said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish