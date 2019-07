The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Ministry Director General for peace and international security Reza Najafi and Japan Foreign Ministry Director General for disarmament and non-proliferation affairs Tomoyuki Yoshida.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on a wide range of issues concerning disarmament and non-proliferation issues.

They agreed to continue the consultations in this concern in the future.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish