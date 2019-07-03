Exports of processed building stone up by 14%

Malek Rahmati noted on Wednesday that Last year, 581,000 tons of processed stone worth $ 144 million and one million tons of semi-processed stone worth $ 161 million were exported to their destinations.

According to him, current figures show Iran's capacity of 30 million tons in construction rocks, and last year, with a production of 13.5 million tons, we still maintain our position among the five most important countries.

The official noted Iran's capacity for processing rock was 180 million square meters and the production was about 80 to 85 million square meters.

