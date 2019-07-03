Impact of Iran's stances on OPEC's Charter of Cooperation evident: Minister of Petroleum

On the sidelines of the government meeting on Wednesday, about the meeting with the Saudi Minister of Energy on the sidelines of the OPEC meeting, Zanganeh noted, "We spoke to the Saudi Minister of Energy at the 7-hour meeting, and the result of the negotiations was the same as obtained at the meeting of OPEC."

The minister also said about the fate of the Iranian tanker in the port of Jeddah, “The Iranian authorities, through the National Petroleum Corporation, are pursuing this matter and returning the ship to Iran, because in addition to the financial costs, the presence of our troops there and the possibility of environmental disaster are raised."

Zangeneh said in another part of his remarks that Iran's most important goal at the 176th OPEC summit was to protect OPEC’s existence.

He pointed out that OPEC is an organization that takes decisions by consensus. “Therefore, decisions should not be imposed on the organization from outside, but should be decided by OPEC members themselves, because this 60-year-old process in the history of OPEC.”

Minister of Petroleum went on to say, "However, there were recent procedures that were beyond the terms of the OPEC, which was a source of concern for OPEC members. However, although some members of the OPEC did not make their case public, but this was a concern, Iran spoke clearly on those issues that was also influential in the ministerial meeting.”

Zangeneh mentioned the role of OPEC's ministers beyond the adoption of decisions outside the OPEC circle, adding that all OPEC officials are taking decisions via consensus, and it seems to me that this was the most important achievement we followed.”

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish