Zanganeh: Iran striving day & night to bypass sanctions

"Iran is striving day and night to find ways," Zanganeh said in an interview with 'Bloomberg'.

"Iran has welcomed all other producers and is eager to cooperate," he added.

He noted: "It's very important for OPEC to have a better cooperation with our producers. especially in a difficult situation."

"After a long discussion, we agreed to put a phrase with item in our resolution that clearly shows it could be declared that this framework, this charter has no impact on OPEC and OPEC would continue its life based on its statute and mechanism which has for decision-making in OPEC," Iranian minister said.

"It was very important for us," he reiterated.

"Another thing was some countries we believe that need to receive the permission from their governments."

"Thirdly we agreed to the presidency and alternate presidency of the these new charter should rotate annually between the member countries."

He went on to say: "These were the main changes in the charter that we received from the Secretariat."

Responding to a question whether Iranian government would support the charter, Zanganeh said "Yes, I don't think we face difficulty because this is a non-binding not the organization charter."

"The cooperation between the all the member countries are voluntary," he added.

When asked to comment on the dramatic impact of US sanctions on Iran oil exports, he said: "I cannot. As I said before many times I cannot open and disclose the way and manner that we are doing during the sanction period because it would help the United States to put more pressure on Iran."

"No doubt, It has a negative impact on our economy but it doesn't mean that we don't resist against these unfair illegal imposed sanctions against Iran from the United States," he noted.

He went on to say: "It's very clear INSTEX would not work good because with 4 million euros it is like a joke like it took a one two to say that INSTEX is working."

"We should receive they should receive the oil revenue and it means some customers should officially purchase Iranian oil."

You are the energy minister and you're obviously your sector is deeply hurt by sanctions. What's your message to the United to the United States.

He said when he was requested to give his message to the United States: "I said before as our supreme leader clearly declared that we are not ready to negotiate with a country under the huge pressure."

"And I say that it's not acceptable to negotiate with one country the administration when they are increasing every day the pressure on Iran."

9376**2050

