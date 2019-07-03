Governor of Sulaimaniyah: No factor can change our relations with Iran

Having said that he underlined no change has been occurred in attitudes of the Iraqi central government and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region on how to deal with sanctions and border engagements with Iran, and the relations are the same as past and even more.

In an exclusive interview with Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the official noted, "Establishing a direct flight line between Sulaimaniyah -Sanandaj, launching joint economic and production townships near the borders, opening the Siranband border and creating a memorandum of twinning pact between Sulaimaniyah and Sanandaj are among the goals that is being pursued in the trips of officials of both sides.”

Pointing out that Sulaimaniyah has 528 kilometers of border with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the governor noted, "The security and comfort of the region is related to all parties, and there is a need for coordination in order to maintain that security, which, thankfully, there is a coordination between the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq."

Abu Bakir expressed that so far, due to the existing communications and coordination, such as when "we were fighting ISIS, we were able to unite with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the protection of humanity and communities, so it is important that in the field of economic affairs these coordination also exist."

Pointing out that the area is under the shadow of war, he said, "We hope peace will dominate and war would vanish.

"I hope the war would go away from our region, but many countries are turning to the region for economic purposes," he said, adding, "If war starts not only the countries of the region but the whole world would suffer."

The governor of Sulaimaniyah went on to say that the possible outbreak of a war in the region is against development, civilization, economic growth and global security, and underlined, "We urge all parties not let a war be waged in this region, which is the source of security and economic growth in the world."

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish