Iran will compete against the US, Ireland and Finland in Group B of the Group Stage in the southern Spanish city of Seville.

The IFCPF World Cup will run from July 6 to July 19.

Cerebral palsy football, also called 7-a-side football or Paralympic football, is an adaptation of association football for athletes with cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders, including stroke and traumatic brain injury.

