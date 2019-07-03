Iran's Fars Province eyes share of Qatar 2022 World Cup visitors

Fars Province Governor Enayatollah Rahimi agreed with Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, the Qatari minister of municipalities and environment, to increase cooperation and take the necessary measures so that provincial capital Shiraz would host some of the World Cup visitors.

The Iranian official stressed that Iran’s policy is to develop ties with its neighbors, including Qatar.

Iran rushed to help the Persian Gulf country when it was sanctioned by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few years ago.



"History has shown that Iran has always been supporting its neighbors, specially the friend and brother country of Qatar, in hardships,” Rahimi added, saying his province is ready to further develop ties with Qatar in all aspects, such as tourism, medical cooperation, agricultural goods exports, providing necessary educated labor force, establishing more airlines among other issues.

The Qatari minister noted that Doha is very keen on developing ties with Iran, saying it will build a port for marine cooperation and trade ties development with Iran.

"The port will be aimed at connecting the two countries’ private sector firms,” he added.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish