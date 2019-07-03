Tehran's serious intention to develop, deepen ties with Yerevan: Pres. Rouhani

Having said that, Rouhani during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia on Wednesday, added, "The people of Iran have a very good and sincere relationship with the Armenian people historically and culturally, and the two countries, in addition to being neighbor, have very high levels of cooperation."

The high-ranking Iranian official mentioned energy and electricity as one of the areas of cooperation between Iran and Armenia and other countries in the region, adding, "We can promote cooperation between the two countries by implementing joint projects and plans in the fields of energy, electricity and transport."

The president further referred to Aras River as a vital river for the two countries, and emphasized on the issue of the environment as the first priority of Iran in this regard.

"Considering that the large population of Iranians are using the water of Aras River For drinking and farming, the healthiness of water of Aras River is of great importance," President Rouhani said.

Pointing to the importance of the transit issue in the development of relations between Armenia and Iran, the President stated, "We are interested in connecting the Persian Gulf region and the Oman Sea to the Black Sea and one of the ways to achieve this goal is Iran-Armenia-Georgia route, and this connection will strengthen the ties between the two countries and other countries."

Rouhani further noted that transportation and the necessity to provide the necessary facilities in this field are also important issues for the two countries, adding that the economic relations can be expanded with the help of banking communication. "We can use the national currency to facilitate and speed ​​up the trade link between the two countries."

He argued that, despite being in a state of illegal US sanctions against Iran, Tehran and Yerevan could strengthen their relations, underscoring, "I have no doubt that we are the final victor in this unfair confrontation, and under these conditions the close work with neighbors will be indelible in our history and region."

Rouhani highlighted as important for Tehran to cooperate and communicate with the Eurasia region, adding, "Fortunately, the Parliament of Iran has approved a cooperation agreement with the Eurasian region, and Iran's trade with the countries of the region is a good opportunity for us, which Armenia can play a very good role in this field.”

Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, for his part, called his visit to our country very successful and beneficial in the field of joint cooperation, saying, "I have no doubt that in issues such as energy and trade, the agreements concluded in this trip will show their effects in shortest time.”

Referring to the Armenian Presidency on the Eurasia region, the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister said, "We are responsible for the development of relations between Iran and Eurasia, and we will work to achieve this goal."

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish