Obama's leniency against racism led to Trump election: African-American historian

“When you rise on the class ladder, you are not supposed to talk about racism. Unfortunately, Mr. Obama observed to some degree that principle,” Horne told IRNA on Tuesday over the phone.

The African-American historian, who currently holds the John J. and Rebecca Moores Chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, said Joe Biden, former US vice president tried his best to win the election campaign for Barack Obama in 2008.

“His policies reassured the voters that Obama won’t be that aggressive in fighting racism,” said the academic, referring to Biden’s measures before Obama was elected president.

“That kind of policy paved the way for Trump. This sort of passive position regarding racism paved the way for people like Trump and actually thrives one taking racist positions. The mainstream media doesn’t bring this up,” he added.

“People have now understood how pathological liars can become presidents and they are coming to the conclusion that it’s because there hasn’t been aggressive fight against racism. In the US there hasn’t been a fierce attack on racism. The issue has been driven underground,” lamented Horne.

