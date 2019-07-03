3 July 2019 - 17:02
FM spokesman condoles with Russia on death of Russian sailors 

Tehran, July 3, IRNA – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Wednesday expressed condolences to Russian government and nation over death of crew of a Russian submarine.  

The blaze on Russian submarine claimed the lives of sailors aboard Russian navy research submarine.

Mousavi also sympathized with the bereaved families of the victims of the incident.

According to the statement released by Russian defense ministry, some 14 sailors were killed in the blaze in the submarine.

The Russian submarine caught fire in deep water in Russia's territorial waters.

The sailors successfully extinguished the fire, but were poisoned due to fire smoke.

Research on the cause of the accident is now underway.

