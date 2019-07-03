Iran, its eastern, western neighbors meet to discuss security cooperation

Deputy ministers from Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iraq are taking part in the event in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaqari is representing Iran in the two-day conference.

The officials are discussing illegal migration, drug trafficking and organized crimes among other topics.

"This meeting sends a message of hope to all countries,” said Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, adding that Middle East countries, with a population of 470 million people, are home to half of the world’s energy resources.

“The US gets 25% of its oil from the region. Many countries look at this region for energy. Unfortunately, poverty, terrorism, violence and migration are the cliches about the Middle East. The West uses this region politically and economically and damages all the world,” he added.

The Turkish official urged better governance in ME to address the current situations.

There are 158 million refugees in the world with Iran, Turkey and the whole Mideast as the hotspot for this migration.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish