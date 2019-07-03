Iran to hold International Food Festival

The festival will be held in three departments of exhibition, education and science on August 11-26 in Tehran Milad Tower, Head of the Coordination Committee of the Festival Jalal Zokai, said.

Embassies, friendship associations and international restaurants will participate in the international section of the festival, he said, adding that in the local part, Iranian firms active in hospitality, including hotels, restaurants and tourism companies will participate.

Seminars, forums and scientific gatherings will also be held on the sidelines of the International Food Festival on food and cuisine, as well as the nations' customs, traditions, culture and gastronomy tourism, according to the official.

A main cause of the idea of holding the first International Food Festival, Zokai said, was to set the stage for people to get acquainted with the cultures of other countries, as well as presenting the Iranian food culture to the rest of the world.

Speaking on the international dimension of the festival, he said that the 10 member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)—Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Kirgizstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan—are seriously following the festival, and had announced their decision to participate under the banner of Pavilion of ECO Countries.

A number of European countries have also been communicated with, he said.

