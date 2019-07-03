FM spox: No one dying for INSTEX in gov't

Nobody in the government dies for INSTEX but we have not blocked its way, Abbas Mousavi said in a Twitter message.

We are still in the nuclear deal and are following up our demands through the deal.

INSTEX was a prelude to implementation of the commitments, he reiterated.

Meanwhile earlier, commenting on the implementation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said its strategic value is that the US' closest allies are distancing themselves from the US maximum pressure against Iran.

Today, Iran has to stand against the US economic sanctions through domestic production and relying on national potentials, he said.

Zarif expressed hope for Iranian businessmen to respond firmly to ill-wishers and the US.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish