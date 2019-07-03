IRGC commander highlights Iran's deterrence might

Salami made the remarks while addressing a gathering of officials and staff members of Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters which is the IRGC's major engineering arm and one of Iran's largest contractors in industrial and development projects.

“We are creating a balance of pressure with the enemy,” the general said.

Noting that the enemy has come to fight Iran with all its power and capacity, he said, “we are also grappling with the enemy physically, politically and economically.”

“At one juncture, the military confrontation was the enemy’s center of attention so that they combined all psychological, political, economic and intelligence operations to support it, but in the current juncture, the economic war is the core field of the enemy’s confrontation with us,” Salami said.

He said that the main goal of the wars is to impose determinations, adding that as long as the war has not penetrated into the minds and hearts of the people and they have not succumbed to the enemy’s will, nothing will happen.

“We have fully blocked the enemy’s way in the military area and have reversed the balance,” Salami said.

Although until recently some believed that the option of war would be inevitable if Iran refuses to resort to negotiations, now the enemy is afraid of war even in his mind, the general added.

