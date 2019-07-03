Leader underlines political aspect of Hajj, Muslim unity to defend oppressed

The Leader made the remarks to a meeting held this morning with officials in charge of Hajj affairs.

It is a political work to defend and support the Palestinian nation and the oppressed including the Yemeni people, so it will be meaningless if anyone says that Hajj should not be politicized, the Supreme Leader underlined.

Defending of the oppressed is peremptory and Disavowal of Pagans ceremony is a duty, said the Leader stressing that all these issues belong to the religion [and should be obeyed.]

So, when some are trying to prevent such political works, they are following anti-religion policies, Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

When the message of the Supreme Leader is annually read out to the annual Hajj congregation, the pilgrims chant anti-US and anti-Zionist slogans.

During the ceremony, the pilgrims voice out the preservation of Muslims' unity and solidarity and the fight against enemies' anti-Islam plans.

The Leader described the Hajj congregation as a show of obedience and modesty.

"Hajj is a social factor of unity, brotherhood and sincerity."

Further details will be released later.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish