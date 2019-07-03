Pakistan to sign MoU with Iran on maritime cooperation

English daily ‘Pakistan Today’ reported on Wednesday said the cabinet has approved a draft agreement dated May 29, 2019, submitted by Defense Division for MoU on maritime search and rescue between Pakistan and Iran.

The MoU with Iran was pending from last three years however; it was delayed due to some reservations from the Iranian side.

The report said Iran had been actively pursuing to build good relations with the neighboring countries including Pakistan.

It said that government of Iran had proposed a draft MoU on maritime search and rescue between Pakistan and Iran with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

Similarly, the proposed draft MoU was processed in consultation with all relevant stakeholders and vetted by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Experts were of the opinion that MoU between Iran and Pakistan has great importance.

They say Pakistan has always been pursuing to build friendly relations with the regional countries and also to decrease conflict among the friendly countries for good.

Earlier Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi who was part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s delegation to Iran talking to IRNA said 'we don’t agree with the US unilateral sanctions against Iran'.

He said that Pakistan was ready to launch a ferry service for pilgrims to Iran which would be available between Karachi and Bandar Abbas via Gwadar.

