Int'l airliners back to Iran's airspace

The lull in routine international flights over Iranian airspace in the civilian corridor was caused by the US warning, Siavash Amirmokri, director general of Iran Airports Company, told reporters.

Over the past few days, the figure increased, he added.

Washington warned the international airliners of passing Iranian airspace after Iran shot down the UAV last June.

The foreign airliners have realized that Iran's airspace is safe and the route is economical and time-saving, the official said adding "That's why they have returned to Iran's airspace."

He predicted that the traffic in Iran's airspace will soon be back to normal.

Amirmokri also noted that Iran has objected the US move at International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA), but there has been no negotiation with the airlines to encourage them to come back to Iran's airspace.

He said that a monthly average of 800 flights pass Iran's airspace, but it decreased to 40 flights a day after the US warning.

Iran receives a significant amount of income for the traffic.

