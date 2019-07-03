Supreme Court sets equal compensation for men-women physical injury

"The Fund for Compensation of Physical Damage" was obliged to pay the balance for the compensation for the same physical damage for men and women.

Compensation for death or physical damages to Iranian women used to be half of that paid to men in the same cases.

The verdict by General Assembly of Iran’s Supreme Court is binding for all the Iranian courts and judges.

General Assembly of Iran’s Supreme Court is the highest judicial body of the country and acts as the parliament of the Judiciary.

