Leader receives officials in charge of Hajj affairs

The meeting is being held on the threshold of the annual Hajj congregation.

The annual Hajj is a major religious duty for Muslims and must be performed at least once during a Muslim's lifetime.

About 500 Iranian pilgrims were killed during a stampede in 2015 Hajj annual congregation when, according to reports, two large groups of pilgrims moving forward in Mina faced with unusual closed doors, a few kilometers east of Mecca, on their way to performing the 'Stoning of the Devil' ritual at Jamarat.

Iranian officials in charge of Hajj pilgrimage said that the road had not barrier so far and that putting the barrier had been manipulated to trap Iranians in a pre-meditated crime against Iranian pilgrims.

Iran lodged lawsuit with the Saudi Justice Department to demand reparations for the victims, but, the Saudis have yet to pay compensation for the cold-blood murder.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish