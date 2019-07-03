Iranian, Afghan provincial officials meet to develop cooperation

Head of Khorasan Razavi's delegation Ali Rasoolian told IRNA that the meeting is aimed at providing further services to facilitate cross-border trade cooperation.

Herat City is located 370 km east of Mashad, the capital city of Khorasan Razavi. And Afghanistan is the first trade partner for the northeastern Iranian province.

Rasoolian said Khorasan Razavi has taken new approach to develop economic exchange with Afghanistan.

And the two-day Herat meeting is being held to remove the existing problems, the Iranian official added.

He went on to say that securing energy for Afghanistan and helping Herat become industrialized are among the goals behind holding Herat economic meeting.

Iran-Afghanistan border is approximately 921 kilometers in length.

