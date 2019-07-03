Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 3

** IRAN NEWS

- US spies may face death penalty

- No talks with US until sanctions are lifted

- Zarif mocks US insists Iran has not violated deal

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran aghast it violated nuclear deal ‘before it existed’

- US proposes $4 billion in new tariffs on EU imports

- Iran marks anniversary of US downing of Iranian passenger plane

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Iranians become more united in face of US bullying’

- Iran's flag raised at Summer Universiade 2019 in Italy

- Iranian researchers design belt to resolve digestive issues

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran has not violated nuclear deal

- Iranian writer Ali-Asghar Seyyedabadi nominated for IBBY-iRead award

- Iran fly to Spain for 2019 IFCPF World Cup

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- No JCPOA violation in Iran's reversible nuclear moves

- Iran to build railroad to Iraq within three months

- Iraqi financial channel for energy trade with Iran

9376**1416

