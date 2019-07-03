Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 3

** IRAN NEWS
- US spies may face death penalty
- No talks with US until sanctions are lifted
- Zarif mocks US insists Iran has not violated deal
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran aghast it violated nuclear deal ‘before it existed’
- US proposes $4 billion in new tariffs on EU imports
- Iran marks anniversary of US downing of Iranian passenger plane
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- ‘Iranians become more united in face of US bullying’
- Iran's flag raised at Summer Universiade 2019 in Italy
- Iranian researchers design belt to resolve digestive issues
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran has not violated nuclear deal
- Iranian writer Ali-Asghar Seyyedabadi nominated for IBBY-iRead award
- Iran fly to Spain for 2019 IFCPF World Cup
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- No JCPOA violation in Iran's reversible nuclear moves
- Iran to build railroad to Iraq within three months
- Iraqi financial channel for energy trade with Iran

