Iran's ambassador meets Oman Grand Mufti

During the meeting, Iran's envoy commented on Iran's stance on regional and international developments, saying that Iran favors peace and stability in the world, as it entered nuclear talks based on mutual respect and clinched a landmark deal with the world powers.

Nouri also appreciated Oman's Grand Mufti for cooperation in the establishment of the Forum for Proximity Islamic Schools of Thought, describing his presence in the meetings of the forum as significant.

He also hoped that chair of Oman would not be empty during the meetings of Islamic world's thinkers, "as Oman's status in important to us."

Referring to holding the upcoming Conference on Unity in Tehran in near future, he called on Oman's Grand Mufti and noted thinkers to attend the meeting.

Grand Mufti, for his part, highlighted significant role of proximity among the religions, saying that he will send a representative to the meetings due to his poor physical conditions.

