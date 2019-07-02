Zarif: Iran to comply with JCPOA committment

"Iran is committed to the full implementation of the #JCPOA: as long as E3/EU implement THEIR economic commitments," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

#"So moving forward, Iran will comply with its commitments under the JCPOA in exactly the same manner as the EU/E3 have—and will—comply with theirs.

Fair enough?," he added.

Earlier, Zarif acknowledged that based on the timetable Iran reduced commitment to the JCPOA to reciprocate the US breach and re-imposing sanctions lifted by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Iranian stockpile of enriched uranium has gone beyond 300 kg, the ceiling envisaged by the JCPOA.

The first step has been taken regarding enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles, he said, adding that the next step to modify the ceiling for uranium enrichment will also be taken.

