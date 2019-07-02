Iranian, Turkish police chiefs sign MoU on security cooperation

The MoU was signed between Iran's Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari and his Turkish counterpart.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the visit, Brigadier General Ashtari said in the meeting the two sides reviewed various issues such as how to maintain security of the borders, extradition of criminals, fight against organized crimes, drug trafficking and arms smuggling.

Fight against terrorist groups and their sabotage operations discussed in the meeting between the two commanders, he said.

They also agreed to take advantage of each other's knowledge and experiences in the field, he said.

1430**2050

