IRGC busts anti-revolutionary terrorist group

The terrorist group was planning to penetrate into Iran's territory through that border region, but encountered vigilant Iranian forces and in exchange of fires two of their forces were immediately killed and several others were injured and their group was totally busted, the report said.

Two IRGC forces were also killed during the operation, it said.

The security forces also seized huge amount of ammunition, equipment, and telecommunication apparatus.

1430**2050

