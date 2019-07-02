Iran to broaden relations with world countries: Energy minister

Ardakanian made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Tehran on Tuesday in the 16th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission meeting which was held at the ministry of energy.

Economic and commercial potential between Iran and Armenia is very high and the two sides' should take advantage of the existing opportunity to expand economic cooperation in line with both sides' interests, Ardakanian said.

Good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia will lead to more convergence among countries in the region, said the Iranian minister.

1430**2050

