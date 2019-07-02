2 July 2019 - 19:40
News Code 83378940
1 Persons

Iran to broaden relations with world countries: Energy minister

Iran to broaden relations with world countries: Energy minister

Tehran, July 2, IRNA - Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Tuesday that Iran's principled policy is based on broadening expansion of relations and cooperation with the countries in the region as well as in the globe and the country's relations with Armenia is at its highest level.

Ardakanian made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Armenian  Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Tehran on Tuesday in the 16th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Commission meeting which was held at the ministry of energy.

Economic and commercial potential between Iran and Armenia is very high and the two sides' should take advantage of the existing opportunity to expand economic cooperation in line with both sides' interests, Ardakanian said.

Good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia will lead to more convergence among countries in the region, said the Iranian minister.

1430**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 15 =