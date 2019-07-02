Assad: Syria to stand by Iran against any threat

Al-Assad made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister's senior assistant for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji.

During the meeting, Khaji elaborated on the conditions after the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Washington's stance for creating instability in the region and the escalation of tensions.

He also referred to the depth of strategic relations between Iran and Syria and both sides' determination for reinforcing relations in various fields.

Developing relations is aimed at guaranteeing both countries' interests, the Iranian people and the Supreme Leader will stand by Syria until full liberation of the Syrian soil and reconstruction of Syria in the post-war era.

Both sides also discussed fighting terrorism in Syria and terrorists groups in Idlib.

They exchanged views on the political development and the next round of Astana talks, regional and international issues.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish