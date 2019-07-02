2 July 2019 - 18:38
Nat'l Olympic Committee of Iran expresses sympathy with Afghan people on deadly blasts

Tehran, July 2, IRNA – Iran's National Olympic Committee in a message expressed sympathy with Afghanistan National Olympic Committee, people and sport society on the occasion of the latest terrorist explosions in the capital city of Kabul.

The message said; recent terrorist blasts in Kabul, in the neighborhood of sport complexes of the National Olympic Committee and football federation, which left a number of innocent people killed and injured, caused a wave of sorrow and grieves among Iranian people and sport society.

The NOCI condemned the terrorist act and wished hope the world sport society and Muslims condemned such ominous measures by Takfiri and wished health and prosperity for Afghanistan people and sport society.

According to Afghan media, the Monday suicide attack on football federation in Kabul has injured at least 16 officials and the head of the federation.

The suicide attack claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured 65 others.

